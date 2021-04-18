Two Rivers leads state in COVID vaccinations

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is the first of 22 health departments in Nebraska to fully vaccinate more than one-third of its eligible population against COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, it had vaccinated more than one-third of the 76,100 people older than 16 who are eligible for vaccines. Also, almost 80% of residents aged 65 years and older have been fully vaccinated.
On April 8, more than 1,800 people in Two Rivers received their second doses of the two-dose vaccines, the most so far in a single day. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
On Thursday, Two Rivers updated its weekly COVID-19 risk dial. The dial remains in the moderate level, but is now a bit lower than last week, because:
— COVID-related hospital admissions have remained below 5% for the past five weeks, and no COVID patients are currently on ventilator support.
— Positivity rates among older residents has increased, and a recent outbreak of cases in congregate living facilities is being investigated. An increase in reinfection cases is being reported to contact tracers.
— Testing demand continues to drop, so testing sites are reassessing routine scheduling.
— Although overall positivity rates remain below 10%, positivity rates for tests conducted outside residential facilities are up slightly.
A more detailed weekly report is available at trphd.org
Free vaccinations are available for any Nebraska resident older than age16 for the Pfizer vaccine, and over the age of 18 for the Moderna vaccine. Both require two doses. Register at vaccinate.ne.gov or trphd.gov.
Free vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.
Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For state information on COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.