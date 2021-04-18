Two Rivers leads state in COVID vaccinations

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is the first of 22 health departments in Nebraska to fully vaccinate more than one-third of its eligible population against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, it had vaccinated more than one-third of the 76,100 people older than 16 who are eligible for vaccines. Also, almost 80% of residents aged 65 years and older have been fully vaccinated.

On April 8, more than 1,800 people in Two Rivers received their second doses of the two-dose vaccines, the most so far in a single day. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

On Thursday, Two Rivers updated its weekly COVID-19 risk dial. The dial remains in the moderate level, but is now a bit lower than last week, because:

— COVID-related hospital admissions have remained below 5% for the past five weeks, and no COVID patients are currently on ventilator support.

— Positivity rates among older residents has increased, and a recent outbreak of cases in congregate living facilities is being investigated. An increase in reinfection cases is being reported to contact tracers.

— Testing demand continues to drop, so testing sites are reassessing routine scheduling.