 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers leads state in COVID vaccinations
0 comments
top story

Two Rivers leads state in COVID vaccinations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Rivers Health Department partnered with the University of Nebraska at Kearney to offer a mass vaccination clinic for the general public, university students and employees.

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is the first of 22 health departments in Nebraska to fully vaccinate more than one-third of its eligible population against COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, it had vaccinated more than one-third of the 76,100 people older than 16 who are eligible for vaccines. Also, almost 80% of residents aged 65 years and older have been fully vaccinated.

On April 8, more than 1,800 people in Two Rivers received their second doses of the two-dose vaccines, the most so far in a single day. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

On Thursday, Two Rivers updated its weekly COVID-19 risk dial. The dial remains in the moderate level, but is now a bit lower than last week, because:

— COVID-related hospital admissions have remained below 5% for the past five weeks, and no COVID patients are currently on ventilator support.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

— Positivity rates among older residents has increased, and a recent outbreak of cases in congregate living facilities is being investigated. An increase in reinfection cases is being reported to contact tracers.

— Testing demand continues to drop, so testing sites are reassessing routine scheduling.

— Although overall positivity rates remain below 10%, positivity rates for tests conducted outside residential facilities are up slightly.

A more detailed weekly report is available at trphd.org

Free vaccinations are available for any Nebraska resident older than age16 for the Pfizer vaccine, and over the age of 18 for the Moderna vaccine. Both require two doses. Register at vaccinate.ne.gov or trphd.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.

Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For state information on COVID-19, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area
Local News

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area

  • Updated

One major worry about the new variants is that they harbor the E484K mutation, which is said to increase the virus’ resistance to antibodies, both through vaccination and as when given as part of the ‘treatment cocktail.’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News