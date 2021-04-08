Two Rivers leads state in COVID-19 vaccinations

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department is one of two public health departments that lead the state in the percentage of its residents vaccinated so far against COVID-10.

As of this morning, 28.6% of the population in the Two Rivers’ seven counties older than 16 had been vaccinated. That includes shots given by Two Rivers and at pharmacies, physicians offices and sites that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department in southeastern Nebraska is also at the top of the statewide vaccination list.

Two Rivers noted that 71.1% of its residents aged 65 years or older have been fully vaccinated, including 80% of seniors in Buffalo County, and two-thirds of seniors in Dawson, Phelps and Kearney counties. In Harlan, Franklin and Gosper counties, more than 50% of that age group is vaccinated.

Women account for more than 60% of fully vaccinated people in the Two Rivers region. The gender gap is especially pronounced among women and men aged 20-60 years — with 61% of women and 39% of men in that category vaccinated — but this may be because more women are employed in health care and education, both special occupational groups that were vaccinated earlier this winter.