Two Rivers: 'Keep wearing mask' despite moderate risk level

KEARNEY — “We’re doing better, but not good enough. Don’t let your guard down.”
That’s what Jeremy Eschliman, health director at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said this week as Two Rivers lowered its COVID risk dial into the center of its yellow “moderate” position for the first time since mid-August.
But Eschliman added a caveat: Keep wearing a mask.
“Your hard work and efforts made in your daily lives should be applauded,” Eschliman said. “Changes are extremely hard, but they are important for our future.”
The dial is adjusted every Thursday. It fell because daily COVID case counts and positivity rates are below 10% for all seven counties in Two Rivers district: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps, said Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist.
In his weekly Zoom update Wednesday, Eschliman noted that Two Rivers remains far above the ideal threshold of five cases per 100,000 population. Two Rivers, with a population of 97,000, reported 30 new cases Tuesday, seven Sunday, 15 Saturday and 21 Friday.
No numbers were available Thursday due to a technological glitch. Just four cases were confirmed on Monday, but several testing sites were closed due to the bitter cold.
“Testing is far below where we’d like to see it,” he said.
Free TestNebraska tests are offered throughout the district, but testing has dropped since mid-December. However, Eschliman noted fewer positive test results from tests that were done.
As of Wednesday, Two Rivers has seen 9,773 cases of COVID-19 since March 20 of last year. While fewer COVID patients are filling hospital beds, many of those patients still need ventilators, he added.
Vaccination update
Vaccinations are progressing, he said. Demand for vaccinations continues to exceed the supply, but more vaccine should be coming in the next few weeks. “Allocation is not in our hands,” he said.
As of Wednesday, 17,787 vaccines had been administered, Menon said, and 12,435 people have received both shots. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, 21 days or 28 days apart, respectively. Nearly two-thirds of those vaccinated are aged 65 and older.
So far, Eschliman said that 85% of eligible people in the initial Tier I phase have received their first dose; 58% of them have received a second dose.
That Tier I group includes first responders, frontline health care workers and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. In long-term care facilities, specifically, 70% and 53%, respectively, have received first and second doses.
“We’re working really hard to see vaccines get out the door. Several community pharmacies are also working with the 65-plus population at this point,” Eschliman said.
Jason Whelan, fire administrator for the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, said Thursday that everyone in his force who wanted to be vaccinated has received at least one shot so far, and EMS responders have received both shots.
Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller told the Hub that most of his department’s employees, which include corrections officers and dispatchers, are also in the process of being vaccinated.
The vaccine is not required, but most employees wanted it, both Whelan and Miller said.
Katie Mulligan, Two Rivers’ planning section supervisor, said Two Rivers has begun “dipping its toes” into vaccinating the region’s 200 utility workers. Shots will begin soon for educators as well, but Mulligan said decisions about how and where to vaccinate them are being worked out.