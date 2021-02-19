Two Rivers: 'Keep wearing mask' despite moderate risk level

“Testing is far below where we’d like to see it,” he said.

Free TestNebraska tests are offered throughout the district, but testing has dropped since mid-December. However, Eschliman noted fewer positive test results from tests that were done.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday, Two Rivers has seen 9,773 cases of COVID-19 since March 20 of last year. While fewer COVID patients are filling hospital beds, many of those patients still need ventilators, he added.

Vaccination update

Vaccinations are progressing, he said. Demand for vaccinations continues to exceed the supply, but more vaccine should be coming in the next few weeks. “Allocation is not in our hands,” he said.

As of Wednesday, 17,787 vaccines had been administered, Menon said, and 12,435 people have received both shots. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, 21 days or 28 days apart, respectively. Nearly two-thirds of those vaccinated are aged 65 and older.

So far, Eschliman said that 85% of eligible people in the initial Tier I phase have received their first dose; 58% of them have received a second dose.