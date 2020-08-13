KEARNEY — Are you curious about the level of risk, the number of hospitalizations and more about COVID-19?
On its website, the Two Rivers Public Health Department now is posting a risk dial revealing the status of the virus in its seven-county area. The risk dial is updated every Wednesday.
As of Tuesday the risk monitor pointed to “elevated,” the third highest category. The other levels are low (green), moderate (yellow) and pandemic (red). Two weeks ago, the needle sat between moderate and elevated.
The page also has nuggets of up-to-date information about COVID-19, such as:
- As of Monday, 16 people in Two Rivers’ seven counties — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps — were hospitalized with COVID-19, twice as many as the previous week. (The diagram does not name hospitals.)
- Between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8, 113 of the 931 people who were tested for COVID-19 tested positive.
- Two Rivers is seeing a “significant increase” in positive cases. It has been able to contact a number of people who had direct contact with those who tested positive.
- Most hospitals have a two-week supply of personal protective equipment.
- Long-term facilities also are seeing more positive cases, which is cutting into their supply of PPE.
- While more testing sites opened up in the Two Rivers region this month, there are still too few sites to meet the demand.
- Commercial testing is limited by the lack of adequate testing supplies.
Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter or call 888-669-7154.