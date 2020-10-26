Two Rivers has reported 301 new COVID-19 cases in the past 5 days

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Sunday.

It also reported the death of a Dawson County man in his 90s. That is the 32nd death in the region since March 20.

The district has seen 301 new cases in the last five days. That includes 73 new cases Wednesday, 77 new cases Thursday, 104 new cases Friday, 18 new cases Saturday and 29 cases Sunday.

Sunday’s totals included 23 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County and one in Phelps County.

Saturday’s 18 new cases included 13 in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County and one each in Gosper and Kearney counties.

Friday’s 104 new cases included 60 in Buffalo County, 21 in Dawson County, 13 in Phelps County, five in Gosper County, and two each in Franklin and Kearney counties. Harlan County had no new cases all weekend.

As of Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients, and CHI Health Good Samaritan had 30, the highest number it has had since the pandemic began March 20.