Two Rivers has new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has added a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to its website at trphd.org.

The dashboard will feature data regarding the progress of vaccines within the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Data will include:

- Total shots administered;

- Number of people who have received one dose;

- Number of those fully vaccinated;

- Percentage of eligible residents vaccinated;

- Percentage of people aged 65-plus who have been fully vaccinated.

Also, a map will show the percentage of eligible persons vaccinated in each county, and a colored bar graph showing vaccinations by week.

The COVID-19 main dashboard and hospital data dashboards will remain on the front page but can now be accessed using separate tabs connected to the vaccine dashboard.