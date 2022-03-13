Two Rivers has free at-home COVID test kits

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St. has 7,000 free COVID-19 test kits that people can keep at home. Kits come with easy instructions.

They are available in the office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Fridays, when hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public also may pick up free test kits at the libraries in Cozad, Franklin, Holdrege, Gothenburg and Minden.

People who are experiencing COVID symptoms should send a friend or neighbor for a kit and avoid going into the library and exposing others, Two Rivers staff has said.

Two Rivers reported just 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week in its seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

As COVID-19 cases drop, influenza is rising, but flu cases are far fewer than in pre-COVID years, according to Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse.