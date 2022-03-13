 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two Rivers has free at-home COVID test kits

  • 0

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St. has 7,000 free COVID-19 test kits that people can keep at home. Kits come with easy instructions.

They are available in the office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Fridays, when hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public also may pick up free test kits at the libraries in Cozad, Franklin, Holdrege, Gothenburg and Minden.

People who are experiencing COVID symptoms should send a friend or neighbor for a kit and avoid going into the library and exposing others, Two Rivers staff has said.

Two Rivers reported just 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week in its seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

As COVID-19 cases drop, influenza is rising, but flu cases are far fewer than in pre-COVID years, according to Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Man dies in Bertrand house fire

Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue was called to the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Keopple Street in Bertrand. There was heavy fire on the front side of the single-story home when they arrived on the scene, said Bertrand Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkish capital buried in heavy snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News