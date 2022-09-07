 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Rivers halts COVID-19 boosters until new vaccines arrive

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has discontinued administering monovalent COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna booster shots.

Two Rivers will resume administering boosters when it receives the initial federal allocation of the new bivalent vaccine.

Any person scheduled for a COVID-19 booster at Two Rivers at 516 W. 11th St. should call the office at 888-669-7154 to reschedule for a later date.

At an Aug. 31 meeting, the FDA removed the monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots for people over age 12. These vaccines continue to be authorized for use as primary COVID-19 vaccinations for people over six months.

Two Rivers will continue to work with other COVID-19 vaccine providers to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is available throughout its seven counties, which are Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

