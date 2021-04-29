Two Rivers going mobile with COVID-19 vaccinations to reach more people

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department soon will move its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics from large venues to a smaller van that can be stocked with COVID-19 vaccine and driven from site to site.

“We want to be sure access is not a concern,” Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said Wednesday.

While many people who wanted vaccines have gotten them, “we want to make sure access is not a concern,” he said. “We want to increase the vaccination rate.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, 40% of people older than 16 in the seven-county Two Rivers are fully vaccinated, including 79% of people aged 65 and older. Two Rivers ranks among the top five areas in the state with its percentage of citizens vaccinated.

“But we are seeing some plateauing. There’s some vaccine hesitancy,” Eschliman said. “We are still pushing to get to 50%. I’ll be surprised if we reach 75% but we will continue onward.”

He said the new compact model will aim to serve “the people in the middle. People on the fence. Some people are not really against a vaccine, but they’re not really for it. But if it’s accessible, they’ll get it. Increasing its access is so important.”