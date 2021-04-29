Two Rivers going mobile with COVID-19 vaccinations to reach more people

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department soon will move its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics from large venues to a smaller van that can be stocked with COVID-19 vaccine and driven from site to site.
“We want to be sure access is not a concern,” Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said Wednesday.
While many people who wanted vaccines have gotten them, “we want to make sure access is not a concern,” he said. “We want to increase the vaccination rate.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 40% of people older than 16 in the seven-county Two Rivers are fully vaccinated, including 79% of people aged 65 and older. Two Rivers ranks among the top five areas in the state with its percentage of citizens vaccinated.
“But we are seeing some plateauing. There’s some vaccine hesitancy,” Eschliman said. “We are still pushing to get to 50%. I’ll be surprised if we reach 75% but we will continue onward.”
He said the new compact model will aim to serve “the people in the middle. People on the fence. Some people are not really against a vaccine, but they’re not really for it. But if it’s accessible, they’ll get it. Increasing its access is so important.”
Eschliman said that vaccinating 100% of people may be unrealistic, but it is worth striving for. At some long-term care facilities, 100% of residents have been vaccinated. Recently, when COVID was brought into a long-term care facility by an unvaccinated staff member, residents had few symptoms or were asymptomatic because all had been vaccinated.
“Nobody was hospitalized,” he said. “Vaccines provided significant protection.”
He added, “In other places, before the vaccine, we had significant hospitalizations and death. This shows that the vaccine can be effective. If places have questions, we are happy to come talk to the staff. Let’s have a discussion on why we should get vaccinated.”
With a bit of concern, Eschliman noted t he upward trend in the four-category weekly risk dial that Two Rivers issues every Thursday. As of April 22, the dial sat in the second (“moderate”) level, but it is inching toward the third (“elevated”) tier even though va ccinations are up, hospitalizations are down and no patients are on ventilators in any Two Rivers area hospital.
Vaccines will be administered in the coming weeks in Amherst, Kearney, Lexington, Minden, Shelton and Gothenburg, he said. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was temporarily halted, has been given the green light by federal authorities and will be administered at a clinic May 11.
Eschliman also recommended that schools continue masking and social distancing policies through the end of the school year because vaccines are not available for people under 16. “I’ve seen schools and businesses step back, but I would advise that they hold the line. Masks have been so effective that it would be a real travesty to walk back from masking and then see a significant outbreak in a school,” he said.
“COVID isn’t just a disease for people aged 65-plus. There is risk at every age level. Yes, 20-somethings can have severe pulmonary effects. Those cases tend to be outliers, but if younger people aren’t vaccinated, there could be a huge uptick in that number. It’s still a concern,” he said.
Darrin Lewis, Buffalo County emergency manager, suggested after Eschliman’s remarks that the state use its electronic billboards to encourage people to get vaccinated and to keep wearing masks.