Two Rivers gives youth COVID-19 vaccine
KEARNEY –Two Rivers Public Health Department is now administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 12 and up. Two Rivers urges parents to get this and other routine vaccinations for their children before schools open in August.

“Understandably, many people were reluctant or postponed their well-child visits and vaccinations during the peak of the pandemic. Now, both the COVID vaccine and others can be safely administered in one clinic visit,” Susan Puckett, R.N., the Two Rivers community health nurse, said.

Two Rivers, at 516 W. 11th St., offers all routine childhood vaccinations, limited adult vaccinations and COVID-19 vaccines. Call 888-669-7154 to schedule these.

Or, visit vaccinate.ne.gov, or visit websites of area pharmacies for details about free COVID vaccines.

