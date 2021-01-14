Two Rivers gives update on vaccine rollout changes, says research shows vaccine is 'very safe'

“After inoculation, you may have an immune response such as a fever, chills and body aches because your body is creating a way to fight COVID, but that will go away after a few days,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccination data unavailable

Two Rivers has limited data at the moment regarding how many people have been vaccinated, Mulligan said. Initially Two Rivers got 460 doses of the first Pfizer vaccine, followed by about 460 second doses of the second Pfizer vaccine, which are given roughly 21 days apart.

Two Rivers expects to receive the second dose of Moderna vaccine next week. At the end of last week, it received enough vaccine to complete immunizations for all the people in Phase 1A.

Next will be shots for Phase 1B people, who make up a “significant percent” of the population, Eschliman said. “We have very little storage so we are holding very little vaccine. We’re giving it out as soon as we get it,” he said.

Two Rivers is also creating a dashboard to display vaccine distribution.

He said Two Rivers is not planning for immense clinics like in large cities across the country. Right now, vaccinations are being administered in hospitals, some clinics and long-term care facilities.