Two Rivers gives update on vaccine rollout changes, says research shows vaccine is 'very safe'

KEARNEY — Teachers and postal workers may have to wait longer to get the COVID vaccine. People aged 65 and older, and people with high-risk medical conditions, now can be vaccinated, the federal government declared Tuesday.
“Educators and others were to be vaccinated from early to mid-February, but (Tuesday) the White House said it will add another level to the vaccine priority groups,” Katherine Mulligan, planning section supervisor at Two Rivers, said in a Two Rivers Zoom call Wednesday.
Initially, Phase 1B included people aged 75 and older, along with educators, firefighters, police and workers in food and agriculture, manufacturing, construction, the post office, public transit workers and supermarkets.
But now, people over 65 and with high-risk and underlying medical conditions, previously in Phase 1C, will be moved up to Phase 1B. Last week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services chart showed Phase 1B vaccinations running from mid-January through mid-March, but they now will be extended through mid-April.
“We and the entire public health community have yet to define ‘people with underlying conditions,’ so we will lean heavily on local providers to make decisions like that,” Mulligan added.
These changes will affect the way vaccinations are distributed, “and we don’t know yet what that will look like,” she added.
Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said he has seen a draft of the time line, “and when it comes out, we will get it out as fast as we can.”
Eschliman had said Jan. 6 that vaccine priorities’ populations likely would change.
On Wednesday, he also said it could be late summer before a “sufficient percentage” of the population is vaccinated, “but there are so many variables right now that even that is highly variable,” he said. The Two Rivers district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
No hesitation here
Eschliman has seen no vaccine reluctance here, but people in some parts of Nebraska are a bit hesitant to take the vaccine. “It’s new, different and a little frightening,” he said. “However, it is a smart vaccine that research has shown us is very safe.”
Mulligan explained that the vaccine is made from pieces of a spike protein found on the surface of COVID. The human body recognizes that it should not be there and builds antibodies to it. “It works like all other vaccines,” she said.
She said people who are vaccinated can get COVID within a week of the first vaccination, but the shot is then 90% to 95% effective, nearly twice as effective as the flu vaccine, which is 40% to 50% effective.
“After inoculation, you may have an immune response such as a fever, chills and body aches because your body is creating a way to fight COVID, but that will go away after a few days,” she said.
Vaccination data unavailable
Two Rivers has limited data at the moment regarding how many people have been vaccinated, Mulligan said. Initially Two Rivers got 460 doses of the first Pfizer vaccine, followed by about 460 second doses of the second Pfizer vaccine, which are given roughly 21 days apart.
Two Rivers expects to receive the second dose of Moderna vaccine next week. At the end of last week, it received enough vaccine to complete immunizations for all the people in Phase 1A.
Next will be shots for Phase 1B people, who make up a “significant percent” of the population, Eschliman said. “We have very little storage so we are holding very little vaccine. We’re giving it out as soon as we get it,” he said.
Two Rivers is also creating a dashboard to display vaccine distribution.
He said Two Rivers is not planning for immense clinics like in large cities across the country. Right now, vaccinations are being administered in hospitals, some clinics and long-term care facilities.
When Phase 1B begins, vaccines will be given by a few “authorized providers,” like hospitals, health systems and clinics. Details are continuing to evolve, Mulligan said.
Mulligan said Pfizer and Moderna are busily manufacturing vaccines. They then tell the federal government how much they can ship. The government then distributes it to states according to each state’s population and circumstances. More vaccine is needed in Omaha at the moment “so it can catch up to the rest of us,” she said. “Then they will tell us how much we will get here.”
Eschliman added, “I wish it wasn’t like that, but most people in planning know this is how it is.”
Cases stagnant here
While COVID-19 cases spiked nationwide during the holidays, it has remained stagnant here, but Mulligan said Two Rivers expects to learn of more deaths. As of Wednesday, 103 people have died in the seven-county region since it began keeping pandemic records March 20.
The mortality rate in Nebraska is roughly 1% of those who get the virus, Mulligan said.
She said Two Rivers’ weekly risk dial rose slightly Jan. 7 but remains in the “elevated” range, the third-highest category, and not the most severe “pandemic” range, where it had been from late October until Dec. 30.
As of Wednesday, 83,317 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines had been distributed across Nebraska and administered to frontline health care workers, and residents and staff members at long-term care facilities. Of that number, 71,107 people received the first dose, and 12,210 people received the second and final dose.
Eschliman said people who have had COVID still should get vaccinated. “We don’t know how long antibodies last, and natural immunity varies from person to person. We need to have 70 or 80 percent of people vaccinated to establish herd immunity.”
Eschliman added that it is critical to continue to wear a mask after being vaccinated. “This isn’t going to end for a while,” he said. “We need all the tools available — washing hands, social distancing — and we’ll keep fighting the pandemic until it is more effectively gone.”