KEARNEY — Not only should you wear a mask, you need to wear it correctly — and wash it often.
If you have been exposed to COVID-19, you need to self-quarantine for 14 days. If you are tested on the seventh day and the test is negative, continue to quarantine. COVID-19 may not show up until the 12th day.
“A test is just a snapshot in time that shows negative or positive at that minute,” Chris Fankhauser said.
That and much more was discussed Tuesday morning live on Facebook on a “Business Q&A session” by two staff members at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, Fankhauser and Katie Mulligan, both emergency response coordinators there.
The 40-minute session was presented by the new Buffalo County Joint Information Center, a community collaboration that recently was formed to provide consistent, accurate information about COVID-19.
When to quarantine?
Fankhauser stressed the importance of isolation for 10 days after your last close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. That means being within 6 feet of that person for more than 15 minutes — and that 15 minutes could be three, five-minute periods. It doesn’t mean 15 consecutive minutes.
Quarantine means the entire 10 days, she stressed. If, say, on the fifth day, you test negative for COVID-19, that doesn’t mean you don’t have it. It may not show up until the ninth day, she said. Stay inside and away from people for the entire 10-day period.
Those who have had COVID-19 do not need a second test to return to work. If they are fever-free for 24 hours and have reduced symptoms after 10 days of isolation, they “should be clear to go back to work,” Fankhauser said.
Regarding family members when one person must self-isolate, if that person can stay in a private space with a private bathroom, the rest of the family can likely maintain normal activities. If a young child must be quarantined, perhaps the mother can quarantine with the child.
Beyond that, “please call us,” Mulligan said. “We will help you come up with a plan.”
Wear a mask
“The first time I wore a mask, it was weird,” Fankhauser said. “Now it’s an accessory.”
Masks must be washed frequently — like underwear, Fankhauser said. If a mask is worn all day, it should be changed daily (or thrown away, if it is not made of cloth). A mask worn for just five minutes each day doesn’t necessarily need to be washed daily, but don’t wear it too often before washing.
Masks can go in the washing machine with other laundry, then dried in the dryer or hung on the line.
Make sure masks fit properly, Fankhauser said.
They must cover the nose. She said people who pull their masks down so they can speak or eat might as well not be wearing them.
Masks that constantly slip below the nose are not effective, either. “Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth helps protect you and those around you. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me,” Fankhauser said.
Many “gaiter” type masks that are worn around the neck and pulled up to cover the nose are ineffective because they are too thin. She said tests have shown that the thicker a mask is, the more effective it is.
“Three layers of cloth between the face and the outside world is ideal. Many cloth masks have three layers, but gaiter styles do not,” she said.
Before putting on a mask, wash and dry your hands, Mulligan said. When setting a mask down, the side worn next to the face should be face up. Never lay the mask down with that side facing down.
Masks are most effective when many people wear them. “If a majority of people are not wearing a mask, masks are not as protective,” Mulligan said.
Other preventive measures are critical against COVID-19, too, such as frequent handwashing, using hand sanitizer and social distancing.
COVID-19 at work
An employee who has COVID-19 must be sent home, and their workstation must be thoroughly cleaned “by a person wearing gloves and a mask, with a solution that is at least 60 percent alcohol,” Fankhauser said.
People must carefully monitor how they are feeling and take their temperature daily. “The second you feel sick or get a sniffly nose, stay home from work,” she added.
Other questions
No federal program pays people who are quarantined at home but not sick and cannot collect sick pay for time away from work, they said. However, food pantries, the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska and other nonprofits may be able to help.
Information is available from Buffalo County Community Partners, which had several online programs in the spring focused on COVID-19 and its effects, including job loss, at-home schooling, depression and more.
“Feel free to call us at any time. You can never ask too many questions,” Fankhauser said, “Yes, we’re busy, but never too busy to answer a question. We have a lot of great partners, and they have access to information as well.”
“Stay up-to-date on information and call us directly,” Mulligan said. “We’re here to help you.”