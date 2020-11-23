Two Rivers epidemiologist shares advice for having a safe Thanksgiving amid COVID-19

KEARNEY — Despite COVID-19, your Thanksgiving holiday doesn’t have to be a turkey.

That’s what Two Rivers Public Health Department says as the holiday collides with rising cases of COVID-19.

A Thanksgiving feast with only the people you live with — family or roommates — “is almost certainly the safest, especially because there might be considerable age ranges at larger family gatherings,” said Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers.

While younger people generally have milder COVID-19 symptoms, the virus can be deadly for people older than 65 and those with underlying health conditions — but keep in mind that cases are rising sharply in people aged 18-49, too, Menon said.

Two Rivers reported 190 new cases in its seven-county area on Thursday alone, and nearly 1,000 new cases in the last week. Nearly half of the Holdrege area’s total 481 cases have erupted in the past month. The positivity rate among persons aged 65 and older is currently more than 45% in Holdrege and surrounding towns.

As you dig into the turkey and cranberry sauce, keep that in mind. Staying at least six feet from others is recommended for any activity, even eating, if possible. That’s the distance of six turkeys set platter-to-platter on a long table.