Two Rivers epidemiologist shares advice for having a safe Thanksgiving amid COVID-19

KEARNEY — Despite COVID-19, your Thanksgiving holiday doesn’t have to be a turkey.
That’s what Two Rivers Public Health Department says as the holiday collides with rising cases of COVID-19.
A Thanksgiving feast with only the people you live with — family or roommates — “is almost certainly the safest, especially because there might be considerable age ranges at larger family gatherings,” said Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers.
While younger people generally have milder COVID-19 symptoms, the virus can be deadly for people older than 65 and those with underlying health conditions — but keep in mind that cases are rising sharply in people aged 18-49, too, Menon said.
Two Rivers reported 190 new cases in its seven-county area on Thursday alone, and nearly 1,000 new cases in the last week. Nearly half of the Holdrege area’s total 481 cases have erupted in the past month. The positivity rate among persons aged 65 and older is currently more than 45% in Holdrege and surrounding towns.
As you dig into the turkey and cranberry sauce, keep that in mind. Staying at least six feet from others is recommended for any activity, even eating, if possible. That’s the distance of six turkeys set platter-to-platter on a long table.
Other Two Rivers tips for a healthy holiday include:
- Assess the risks to yourselves and your loved ones before issuing or accepting invitations.
- Keep the guest list small, and keep it local.
- If weather permits, hold the gathering outside.
- Wear a mask except when eating.
- While eating, a considerable spread of droplets is expected around the table. Menon suggests that a masked person serve the dinner, and that people eat in smaller groups at tables scattered through main rooms.
- If you are hosting a gathering, use an indoor air purifier. “Evidence strongly suggests that risk of transmission from an infected person to another is very high in non-masked indoor settings with poor ventilation,” Menon said.
He said that “fairly robust evidence” suggest that portable indoor air purifiers might reduce the circulation of airborne droplets and lessen spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a purifier with a clean air delivery rate of more than 200 for a 350-square-foot room.
- If you plan to travel, Menon recommends looking at the Georgia Tech risk calculator to determine the risk level for places outside central Nebraska.
- Practice social distancing as situations allow.
- Wash and sanitize hands often, especially before eating.
Finally, if you attend an event with people beyond your immediate family, isolate yourself for 14 days after Thanksgiving.
“We are all feeling the disappointment of altering holidays this year, but we want to make sure we can celebrate all the holidays to come. By the time the next holiday season comes around, we hope we can see a return to traditional gatherings with more families and friends,” Menon said.
