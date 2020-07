Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PHELPS...WEST CENTRAL BUFFALO...NORTHEASTERN GOSPER AND DAWSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT... AT 1014 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR EDDYVILLE TO 7 MILES SOUTH OF WILLOW ISLAND TO WELLFLEET. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 25 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LEXINGTON, COZAD, GOTHENBURG, ELWOOD, OVERTON, AMHERST, SUMNER, MILLER, EDDYVILLE, SMITHFIELD, WILLOW ISLAND, JOHNSON LAKE AND FARNAM.