Two Rivers eases back risk dial, but still leaves needle in pandemic zone

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly risk dial for COVID-19 remains in the red “pandemic” level but for the first time in six weeks, it has slid back close to the edge of the less severe orange “elevated” level.

Two Rivers said cases of COVID-19 in the district have fallen in the past week, with 22 new cases Wednesday, 60 on Tuesday, 44 on Monday, 42 Sunday and 62 Saturday.

The numbers are dramatically lower than last Friday’s 132 new cases.

However, Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said positivity rates remain high and are beginning to climb again.

“High case counts in Buffalo County and the city of Kearney continue to be a hallmark of the spread, but higher spreads more recently in Gosper and Harlan counties are cause for concern,” Menon said.

As of Thursday, the total number of active (symptomatic) cases, and new cases confirmed in the last four weeks, in each of Two Rivers’ seven counties, are:

- Buffalo: 1,613/1,723

- Dawson: 722/750

- Franklin: 71/79

- Gosper: 42/44

- Harlan: 84/86