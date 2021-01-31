Two Rivers district sees 9 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 Saturday in its seven-county area.

That included four in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County and one each in Franklin and Phelps counties. No new cases were reported in Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,546 cases of COVID-19, with 8,379 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases. There have been 109 deaths.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed 973 new cases statewide Friday and Saturday, for a total of 190,570 cases since record-keeping began March 20. Since then, 732,381 people have tested negative, and 1,920 people have died statewide.

Across the state, 254,000 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been allocated, and 180,842 shots have been administered as of Saturday morning. This includes 134,606 first doses, and 46,236 second and final doses. So far, 3.12 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over age 16 have received at least one shot.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.