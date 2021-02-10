Two Rivers district reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 22 new cases

KEARNEY – Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Two Rivers Public Health Department Tuesday.

They include a Buffalo County man in his 80s, and a Dawson County man in his 90s. The death toll in the seven-county district is now 113 since record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers reported 22 new cases of COVID Tuesday, including 15 in Buffalo County, six in Dawson County and one in Phelps County. No cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties.

Two Rivers has now had 9,705 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Two Rivers said 8,813 people are no longer symptomatic, but it cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases.

As of Wednesday morning, 13,053 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the Two Rivers area, including 9,564 first doses and 3,489 second and final doses.

As of Wednesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had four COVID-19 patients, including one on a ventilator. CHI Health Good Samaritan had eight.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney currently has nine active cases of COVID, including eight students and one employee. UNK has medically cleared 10 cases in the last seven days.