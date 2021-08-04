Two Rivers district man dies of COVID-19; vaccination clinics available

KEARNEY – A man in his 80s has become the 121st person to die of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Two Rivers announced the death Tuesday. It said this is the first COVID-death in its seven-county region since spring. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman said, “Unfortunately, this serves as a grim reminder that we are still not out of the woods with COVID-19. We encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.”

Two Rivers will hold vaccination clinics this month in its office at 516 W. 11th St. Regular childhood and adult vaccines will also be available.

Anyone ages 2 months or older may come in. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to those who call 888-669-7154 to schedule an appointment.

Masks are required in the office. Social distancing will be practiced. Only one parent per child will be allowed into the office.

- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 12

- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 16

- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 26

- 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 30