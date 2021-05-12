 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Rivers director Eschliman, other health directors honored for work by UNMC
0 comments
top story

Two Rivers director Eschliman, other health directors honored for work by UNMC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Jeremy Eschliman, the health director of Two Rivers Public Health Department, was among the 19 directors of Nebraska’s public health departments who were honored by the University of Nebraska Medical Center this spring.

Collectively, all received the Chancellor’s Distinguished Service Award for partnering with their communities to provide expert COVID-19 public health guidance since March 2020.

Jeremy Eschliman

Jeremy Eschliman

In addition to their everyday duties, they were recognized for:

- working tirelessly to overcome obstacles;

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

- identifying key data to create robust dashboards;

- creating partnerships to establish testing sites;

- conducting contact tracing;

- reviewing business and event plans;

- distributing personal protective equipment.

Two Rivers Health District includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures spectacular footage of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall eruption

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News