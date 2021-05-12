Two Rivers director Eschliman, other health directors honored for work by UNMC

KEARNEY — Jeremy Eschliman, the health director of Two Rivers Public Health Department, was among the 19 directors of Nebraska’s public health departments who were honored by the University of Nebraska Medical Center this spring.
Collectively, all received the Chancellor’s Distinguished Service Award for partnering with their communities to provide expert COVID-19 public health guidance since March 2020.
In addition to their everyday duties, they were recognized for:
- working tirelessly to overcome obstacles;
- identifying key data to create robust dashboards;
- creating partnerships to establish testing sites;
- conducting contact tracing;
- reviewing business and event plans;
- distributing personal protective equipment.
Two Rivers Health District includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.