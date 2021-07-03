Two Rivers: Delta variant of COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska

Still, the numbers reflect the rural/urban disparity in vaccination rates, Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, said.

“We’ve been tracking some of these people and are making greater attempts to reach out to them,” he said. Two Rivers has called them personally and followed up on communication sent out by the state Department of Health and Human Services. It is using data to research where the most dropoffs are coming from.

“But my sense is that people have allowed lower disease incidence rates to lull them into a sense of false security,” Menon said. As fully vaccinated people take off their masks, unvaccinated people are, too, he added.

Mobile clinic

Two Rivers’ mobile vaccination clinic still is circulating throughout its seven counties, heading to places like Lexington, Alma and Elwood to give shots to anyone who shows up. While fewer people are coming, Two Rivers administered 110 vaccines June 14-25, which is 15% more than the weekly average for the previous month.

Fewer shots are being given in the district’s five rural counties, compared to the more populous Buffalo and Dawson counties. Yet in rural areas, “the ability of the clinic to service people quickly and efficiently might motivate them to use its services,” Menon added.