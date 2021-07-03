Two Rivers: Delta variant of COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska

KEARNEY — With the first case of the new, highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 reported in southwest Nebraska, Two Rivers Public Health District remains on alert.
Because fewer people are being vaccinated, “significant risk” for spread of the virus remains, Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said.
“This could become like an ember starting a prairie fire,” Eschliman added.
The Southwest Nebraska Public Health District reported the delta variant, but it did not name the county — Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hays, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow — in which it was reported.
The district bumps up against Two Rivers to the west and southwest.
So few COVID-19 cases are being reported now that TestNebraska test sites will close across the state July 18. At Kearney Family Practice, just three positive COVID-19 tests have been recorded since mid-May out of 181 tests. No cases have been positive since the week of May 31-June 5.
Two Rivers reported just six new cases in its seven counties last week (June 25-July 1), and four, six and eight cases, respectively, in the three weeks prior to that. This week’s new cases included five in Buffalo County and one in Kearney County.
But Eschliman isn’t sure whether this is a temporary lull — cases could surge again in late summer and fall, like happened in 2020 — or whether Two Rivers has reached the “maintenance phase,” where COVID-19 cases will happen only sporadically.
For that reason, he remains vigilant. With the delta virus rampaging in Great Britain, and a return to COVID-19 shutdowns in Australia and South Africa, “vaccination rates matter, and overall risk has not subsided,” Eschliman said.
Rural vaccines lag
Around Nebraska, and the entire U.S., vaccinations are lagging in rural areas. Figures submitted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that Nebraska’s rural-urban vaccination divide is the widest in the nation.
As of Friday, only Kearney County has at least half of its citizens over age 12 vaccinated, with 50.6%. Other Two Rivers counties fall below that mark: Buffalo County at 49%, Franklin County at 46.2%, Dawson County at 45.8%, Gosper County at 44%, Phelps County at 43% and Harlan County at 41.6%.
Two Rivers’ vaccination numbers are better than those in far western Nebraska and the Panhandle, but even here, vaccination rates are far behind those of Omaha, Lincoln and other areas in the state’s eastern region.
More than 60% of Nebraskans in metro areas are fully vaccinated, compared to just 40% or so of those in rural areas. Those numbers, however, may not reflect the whole picture. Eschliman said anyone who has gotten just one dose of either the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is considered “unvaccinated” because he or she has not received both shots.
Still, the numbers reflect the rural/urban disparity in vaccination rates, Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, said.
“We’ve been tracking some of these people and are making greater attempts to reach out to them,” he said. Two Rivers has called them personally and followed up on communication sent out by the state Department of Health and Human Services. It is using data to research where the most dropoffs are coming from.
“But my sense is that people have allowed lower disease incidence rates to lull them into a sense of false security,” Menon said. As fully vaccinated people take off their masks, unvaccinated people are, too, he added.
Mobile clinic
Two Rivers’ mobile vaccination clinic still is circulating throughout its seven counties, heading to places like Lexington, Alma and Elwood to give shots to anyone who shows up. While fewer people are coming, Two Rivers administered 110 vaccines June 14-25, which is 15% more than the weekly average for the previous month.
Fewer shots are being given in the district’s five rural counties, compared to the more populous Buffalo and Dawson counties. Yet in rural areas, “the ability of the clinic to service people quickly and efficiently might motivate them to use its services,” Menon added.
“Someone in Elwood who finds it difficult to make the trip up to Lexington and who may have unpredictable times off from work might find it easy to access vaccines at the mobile clinic,” Menon said. “But precisely because these populations are hard to reach, the crowd that comes may be smaller than, say, Kearney.”
A huge concern
He said the new delta variant of COVID-19 is a sobering concern because it is more contagious than the previous versions, and “it has the ability to overwhelm health systems quickly,” Menon said.
Menon said since many people are vaccinated, the spread likely will be less dramatic than in other countries such as India and Brazil, where the delta variant is the primary type of COVID now circulating.
But Sydney, Australia, has re-imposed a two-week lockdown due to the COVID variant. Australia had effectively eliminated COVID-19 late last year.
Eschliman said, “It remains too early to tell, but it is clear looking to Great Britain that vaccination rates matter and overall risk has not subsided.” He believes, however, that the public understands that face masks, hand hygiene, social distancing and other measures reduce risk of acquiring COVID.
“The true proof of COVID control will come in the fall and winter, as temperatures begin to drop,” Menon said.