Two Rivers credits COVID-19 for expanding their Kearney office

Two Rivers had just 12 employees when it vacated its Holdrege office in June 2020, closed its tiny Kearney office on Sixth Avenue and combined both offices into the larger Kearney site.

That move originally was planned for 2121, but the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that date up. The Holdrege office had three employees and 1,500 square feet. The Kearney office had six people working in a 955-square-foot office on Sixth Avenue.

But as COVID-19 ramped up, Two Rivers quickly outgrew the new location. As many as 33 people worked there during the height of the pandemic, all squeezed into 12 offices.

Currently, 23 employees are doubled up in those offices, and there is little, if any space, for visitors and guests to wait when they come into the office.

When the project is finished, Two Rivers will have 17 offices, two conference rooms, a small kitchen, a waiting room, a vaccine room, a procedural room and two storage areas.

“Several employees will still be doubled up, but we’re moving in the right direction. We’re working with our available resources,” Eschliman said.