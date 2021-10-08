Two Rivers credits COVID-19 for expanding their Kearney office

KEARNEY — Just 16 months after moving to new offices at 516 W. 11th St., Two Rivers Public Health Department is expanding.
On Tuesday night, its board approved plans to add 1,700 square feet to its 3,569 square feet of office space, or half as much space as it has now. Two Rivers will expand into an office suite next door that was recently vacated by AeroCare, a medical supply company that is moving to a location on Third Avenue.
The Two Rivers plans include five new offices, an expanded lobby and reception area, a second conference room and a second restroom, and more storage.
Work on the expansion will begin this month. The target completion date is Dec. 31.
“It sounds like a tremendous amount of space, but we’ve needed it for quite some time,” said Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers. “My biggest challenge since I became health director here six years ago is resource allocation. We knew right after we moved in here last year that we were built out. It’s been challenging to meet our space needs.”
Duncan Theis Construction has been awarded the $130,591 contract for the design, demolition and construction.
Two Rivers will take possession of the space Sunday, Eschliman said. Work will begin immediately.
The reason for the addition? COVID-19.
Two Rivers had just 12 employees when it vacated its Holdrege office in June 2020, closed its tiny Kearney office on Sixth Avenue and combined both offices into the larger Kearney site.
That move originally was planned for 2121, but the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that date up. The Holdrege office had three employees and 1,500 square feet. The Kearney office had six people working in a 955-square-foot office on Sixth Avenue.
But as COVID-19 ramped up, Two Rivers quickly outgrew the new location. As many as 33 people worked there during the height of the pandemic, all squeezed into 12 offices.
Currently, 23 employees are doubled up in those offices, and there is little, if any space, for visitors and guests to wait when they come into the office.
When the project is finished, Two Rivers will have 17 offices, two conference rooms, a small kitchen, a waiting room, a vaccine room, a procedural room and two storage areas.
“Several employees will still be doubled up, but we’re moving in the right direction. We’re working with our available resources,” Eschliman said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Two Rivers has played a critical role in documenting cases, doing contact tracing, storing vaccines after they first became available, offering vaccinations and more. It also deals with dozens of other heath-related issues and projects.
Two Rivers is one of 23 health departments in the state created by the state Legislature in 2001. It includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Its budget for 2021 is about $3.2 million.
“We moved here in June 2020, but we didn’t plan on a pandemic occurring at the same time,” Eschliman said.