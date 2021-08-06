Two Rivers: COVID risk rises amid call to be vaccinated

KEARNEY — The risk of becoming infected by the virulent delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is increasing, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
That warning comes three days after Two Rivers reported the COVID-related death of a man in his 80s. The health department also reports the number of new COVID cases are rising.
Risk in the district is still assessed to be “moderate,” but shows a rapid increase in alert level. The increase reflects the rapid increase in COVID cases during July. Also reflected in the report are decreased public testing, less than 50% vaccination coverage, and the announcement of the first COVID-related death in the district since April.
Currently, the risk dial is higher in the yellow, or “moderate” range. Because COVID cases are increasing, Two Rivers has resumed weekly releases of its risk dial to alert the public to the threat of the pandemic. Two Rivers’ staff will continue to monitor the situation closely, and said reporting may become more frequent.
Counties that make up the Two Rivers district are Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
Citing the increase in cases, Two Rivers officials are urging their district’s residents to be vaccinated against the COVID virus. Earlier this week, Two Rivers reported that not quite 39% of its 97,000 population has been fully vaccinated, and just 50% of adults older than 18 have had their shots.
Factors contributing to the increased risk this week include:
— 104 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in TRPHD during the week. Weekly case numbers have increased 10 times in the past four weeks in TRPHD. Weekly positivity rate for non-routine testing is 14.5%, equal to the long-term average across the district.
— Genetic testing among a select sampling of cases in TRPHD reveal that a majority of cases now seen in the district are of the delta variant of COVID-19. This variant — B.1.617.2 — is considered to be more infectious than B.117, the original COVID virus that was prevalent last year and seems to cause severe illness in younger people.
— Although vaccinated people may contract the delta variant, the overwhelming majority of such cases — 97% to 99% — are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.
— Across TRPHD, ICU availability has dropped slightly because of staffing fluctuations. COVID-related admissions account for a little under one-tenth of all hospital beds.
More details, including weekly vaccination reports, are available online at trphd.org/. TRPHD strongly urges all eligible residents to be vaccinated at a local pharmacy, health department or through their health care provider.