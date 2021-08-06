Two Rivers: COVID risk rises amid call to be vaccinated

KEARNEY — The risk of becoming infected by the virulent delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is increasing, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

That warning comes three days after Two Rivers reported the COVID-related death of a man in his 80s. The health department also reports the number of new COVID cases are rising.

Risk in the district is still assessed to be “moderate,” but shows a rapid increase in alert level. The increase reflects the rapid increase in COVID cases during July. Also reflected in the report are decreased public testing, less than 50% vaccination coverage, and the announcement of the first COVID-related death in the district since April.

Currently, the risk dial is higher in the yellow, or “moderate” range. Because COVID cases are increasing, Two Rivers has resumed weekly releases of its risk dial to alert the public to the threat of the pandemic. Two Rivers’ staff will continue to monitor the situation closely, and said reporting may become more frequent.

Counties that make up the Two Rivers district are Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}