Two Rivers: COVID numbers continue to decline

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial remains in the Elevated stage, but it is sliding toward the Moderate level.

The dial, released Thursday, is nearly unchanged from a week ago. Daily COVID case counts and positivity rates of people tested continue to fall in all seven Two Rivers counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said lower figures may be due to the fact that fewer tests were done due to Monday’s snowstorm, and the start of vaccinations for people in Phase 1B, who include those older than 65, those with high-risk health conditions, and first responders, corrections officers, safety officials, educators and people in manufacturing, construction and food service.

Menon said weekly testing, however, remains at about 60% of the number of tests done in November and December. But contact tracing and follow-up has been strengthened, and fewer cases allow for faster outreach to contacts of people who test positive.

The report also noted that COVID-related hospital admissions account for less than 15% of all occupied beds.