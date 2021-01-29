Two Rivers: COVID numbers continue to decline

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial remains in the Elevated stage, but it is sliding toward the Moderate level.
The dial, released Thursday, is nearly unchanged from a week ago. Daily COVID case counts and positivity rates of people tested continue to fall in all seven Two Rivers counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said lower figures may be due to the fact that fewer tests were done due to Monday’s snowstorm, and the start of vaccinations for people in Phase 1B, who include those older than 65, those with high-risk health conditions, and first responders, corrections officers, safety officials, educators and people in manufacturing, construction and food service.
Menon said weekly testing, however, remains at about 60% of the number of tests done in November and December. But contact tracing and follow-up has been strengthened, and fewer cases allow for faster outreach to contacts of people who test positive.
The report also noted that COVID-related hospital admissions account for less than 15% of all occupied beds.
For Jan. 20-26, 3,769 COVID-19 tests were done in the Two Rivers region, with 227 people testing positive. For the four-week period of Dec. 29-Jan. 26, 13,453 tests were performed, and 994 people tested positive, for a rate of 7.4%.
In the district’s long-term care facilities, 2,303 tests were given Jan. 20-26, with a positivity rate of 0.1%. For the four-week period Dec. 29-Jan,. 6, 8,208 tests were done in those facilities, with a 0.5% positivity rate.
Broken down by county, total positive numbers, total tests done and the positivity rate, were:
— Buffalo: 128/830, 15.4%
— Dawson: 42/380, 11.1%
— Franklin: 2/39, 5.1%
— Gosper: 5/18, 27.8%
— Harlan: 8/31, 25.8%
— Kearney:15/68, 22.1%
— Phelps, 25/95, 26.3%
Excluding residential facilities, the total for Two Rivers for Jan. 20-26 is 225 positive results out of 1,466 tests performed, or 15.3% positive. Numbers for Dec. 29-Jan. 26 (four weeks) were 951 positives out of 5,245 tests done or 18.l% positive.
Thursday morning, about 1.7% of Two Rivers residents older than 16 had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Two doses are required for full immunity. Doses are given either 21 days (Pfizer vaccine) or 28 days (Moderna vaccine) apart. To register for a vaccine, visit trphd.org. For more local information, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154.