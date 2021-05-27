Two Rivers: COVID-19 vaccinations slowing dramatically

KEARNEY — COVID-19 cases are declining, but so are people seeking vaccinations.
“Weekly doses are dropping, and even the addition of 12- to 15-year-olds is not going to make a big dent in overall numbers,” Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, said early this week.
Youths aged 12-15 accounted for 28% of the first doses given in the last two weeks. Vaccines became available to that age group last month. “The vaccination rate of the parents (probably 30- to 50-year-olds) is more likely to influence vaccination rates in this age group,” he said.
But vaccinations are slowing dramatically. Total vaccinations administered in the seven Two Rivers counties of Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Kearney, Harlan and Phelps, from all sources, including pharmacies, medical offices and Two Rivers, were:
- March 30-April 5: 2,121
- April 6-12: 1,181
- April 13-19: 1,039
- April 20-26: 689
- April 27-May 3: 388
- May 4-10: 307
- May 11-17: 420
- May 18-24: 465
People older than 65 remain most eager to be vaccinated. In the last two weeks, May 11-24, 885 people older than 65 were vaccinated in the seven-county Two Rivers region, compared with 249 youths between 12 and 15, and 265 people between ages 15 and 29.
Vaccines fell notably in the 50-64 age group during that two-week period. From May 11-17, just 38 people aged 50-64 were vaccinated. That age group dipped to 27 people on May 18-24, or 65 in that two-week period.
That’s less than half of the 127 people aged 30-49 who received vaccines, and just one-third of the 179 people between 16-29 who received vaccines.
Menon noted that most young teens (114) got shots on a walk-in basis at pharmacies, followed by 71 shots at hospitals, medical clinics or private physicians. Also, 30 were vaccinated at the mobile trailer from which Two Rivers offers vaccinations periodically in Kearney and in towns throughout its area.
“Although Two Rivers has provided between 20%-25% of overall first dose to residents of all age groups in the last two weeks, we’ve only been responsible for about 12% of all doses given to 12- to 15-year-olds,” Menon said. He said hospitals, clinics and private providers in TRPHD area provided 28% of doses to this age group.
The Two Rivers has a population of 98,000 people with half of that in Buffalo County.
‘Law of thirds’
Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman said vaccination progress here is following a rudimentary “Law of Thirds.”
The first third of the population were eager for vaccines. The second third are moderately difficult to reach, and the last third is “extremely recalcitrant.”
“I think our focus should be on the middle third that is easier to reach than other unvaccinated residents. These people may not be opposed to vaccination, but may not have realistically considered the option,” Menon said. “Or they may perceive barriers to accessing the vaccine that are easily addressed through education.”
At the Two Rivers Zoom conference Wednesday, Katie Mulligan, planning section supervisor, said she was “feeling hopeful” that COVID-19 will continue to decline. As of Tuesday, Two Rivers had averaged 33 cases per 100,000 people for the last 14 days, versus a statewide rate of 48 per 100.
The Two Rivers has 34.9% of all people older than 12 vaccinated. The figure had hovered in the low 40% when the age limit was 16, but the percentage fell when vaccines became available for ages 12-15.
Mulligan also noted that a tiny percentage of vaccinated people do get COVID-19. Of the 10,000 such cases in the U.S. among the 130 million vaccinated people, 6,000 are women, and the median age is 58 years old. About 27% of these cases were asymptomatic.
“Out of these 10,000, 995 people were hospitalized, and 160, or 2% of patients, died. But we’re not certain they died of COVID. Many died of causes unrelated to COVID-19. The vast majority had variants of COVID, including the B.1.1.7 and others,” she said.
Rural vaccine hesitancy
Nationwide, medical experts see more vaccine hesitancy in rural areas compared with urban ones, Mulligan said. In the U.S., 20% of the population lives in rural counties, and as of September 2020, COVID-19 occurred more in rural counties than urban ones, she said.
Reasons include a lack of health insurance and the fact that more rural people are older than 65, live with disabilities and have limited access to health care facilities with intensive care capabilities, “so they are at increased risk,” she said.
States such as South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont and Maryland are also seeing this trend. Many people in such areas must travel outside their county to get the vaccine. Also, many rural residents mistrust the vaccine.
In a survey, 45% of rural adults (ages 18-64) said they would “definitely not” get a vaccine, compared with 8% of urban adults aged 60-69. Rural residents who said no were more likely to not have a college degree and earn less than $40,000 a year.
Mulligan said: “86% of rural residents trust their own health care providers for information about vaccines. This highlights the importance of public health practitioners working with established outpatients.”
Eschliman said falling COVID cases “show that we’ve made a good dent” in vaccinations, but “we want to get to 100% to kill this thing and get it out of here, but that’s probably unrealistic.”
As an extra incentive, Two Rivers has invited the Tropical Sno truck to sit outside Two Rivers at 516 W. 11th St. during free vaccination clinics throughout the summer. “People can get a snow cone and a vaccine at the same time,” Eschliman said.