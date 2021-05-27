Two Rivers: COVID-19 vaccinations slowing dramatically

“I think our focus should be on the middle third that is easier to reach than other unvaccinated residents. These people may not be opposed to vaccination, but may not have realistically considered the option,” Menon said. “Or they may perceive barriers to accessing the vaccine that are easily addressed through education.”

At the Two Rivers Zoom conference Wednesday, Katie Mulligan, planning section supervisor, said she was “feeling hopeful” that COVID-19 will continue to decline. As of Tuesday, Two Rivers had averaged 33 cases per 100,000 people for the last 14 days, versus a statewide rate of 48 per 100.

The Two Rivers has 34.9% of all people older than 12 vaccinated. The figure had hovered in the low 40% when the age limit was 16, but the percentage fell when vaccines became available for ages 12-15.

Mulligan also noted that a tiny percentage of vaccinated people do get COVID-19. Of the 10,000 such cases in the U.S. among the 130 million vaccinated people, 6,000 are women, and the median age is 58 years old. About 27% of these cases were asymptomatic.