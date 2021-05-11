Two Rivers COVID-19 vaccination goal could miss by a long shot

Social media

Eschliman says many fallacies about COVID-19 and vaccines come from social media. It can be difficult for people to find and believe accurate, scientific information. He wishes that politics could be removed from the debate.

“A generation or two ago, when you bought a house, you went to the library and got a book about how to fix plumbing. Now you go online. Kids don’t know the pre-internet days,” he said.

He noted that schools require children to be vaccinated against measles, smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus and more, and the vast majority of parents comply, yet COVID-19 vaccinations stir profound distrust among many.

He said it may be beneficial that Two Rivers is working to get vaccines in three of Kearney’s larger medical clinics now, including Platte Valley Medical Clinic, Kearney Clinic and Family Practice.

“Traditionally, your doctor is who you trust. If you’re on the fence, and he or she suggests that you get a vaccine, you’ll probably agree to get one. That’s more effective than having great big events like the mass vaccination clinics,” he said.