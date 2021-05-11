Two Rivers COVID-19 vaccination goal could miss by a long shot

KEARNEY — Getting between 75% and 80% of people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 could be — pardon the pun — a long shot.
As of Monday, not quite 43% of people age 16 and older in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department had been vaccinated. To reach the desired 75% herd immunity threshhold, 33% more people must choose to be vaccinated.
That could be difficult, said Two River Health Director Jeremy Eschliman.
Thousands were vaccinated at mass clinics in the Peterson Senior Citizen Center and Viaero Center in recent months, “but those apples have been picked,” Eschliman said.
"It will take much more effort and access. We’re still pushing to try to reach 50%. I’ll be surprised if we reach 75%, but we will continue onward. We just have to change that negative mindset," he added.
As of last week, Two Rivers was among the leaders in the state for vaccinations. Ideally, it would vaccinate all 76,100 people aged 16 and older in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
On Monday, the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 12 and older, which will enlarge that pool.
“We’re reaching a stage where it is becoming more difficult to change behaviors, but we want to make sure access is not a concern,” Eschliman said.
Although cases of COVID are declining drastically, it’s still a threat. Eschliman noted that a variant form of COVID-19 broke out last month in the Good Samaritan-St. Luke’s long-term care facility, but nobody was hospitalized because all residents had been vaccinated.
Friendly competition
As of Monday, Kearney County had vaccinated 45% of its eligible population, the most among Two Rivers counties. Eschliman said, grinning, that he wishes the district’s counties would compete to see which can vaccinate the highest percentage of people.
Age plays a factor, too.
While 78% of people older than 65 throughout the district are fully vaccinated, younger people are hesitating. In Gosper County just 11.3% of people between ages 16 and 29 are vaccinated.
Eschliman also is seeing more vaccine hesitancy in Phelps and Harlan counties.
He has heard many reasons for that hesitation, including a rumor that vaccines are a “rushed, experimental medicine.”
But “at the end of the day, if we want to get back to normal, vaccines are needed. They’re the pathway back to getting this disease to a point where it’s not highly prevalent,” he said.
In other words, herd immunity.
Social media
Eschliman says many fallacies about COVID-19 and vaccines come from social media. It can be difficult for people to find and believe accurate, scientific information. He wishes that politics could be removed from the debate.
“A generation or two ago, when you bought a house, you went to the library and got a book about how to fix plumbing. Now you go online. Kids don’t know the pre-internet days,” he said.
He noted that schools require children to be vaccinated against measles, smallpox, diphtheria, tetanus and more, and the vast majority of parents comply, yet COVID-19 vaccinations stir profound distrust among many.
He said it may be beneficial that Two Rivers is working to get vaccines in three of Kearney’s larger medical clinics now, including Platte Valley Medical Clinic, Kearney Clinic and Family Practice.
“Traditionally, your doctor is who you trust. If you’re on the fence, and he or she suggests that you get a vaccine, you’ll probably agree to get one. That’s more effective than having great big events like the mass vaccination clinics,” he said.
He also believes schools should require masks through the end of the school year, especially since people younger than 16 cannot yet be vaccinated.
“We have this magic window of just three weeks,” he said. “We’ve had good luck so far in keeping students and teachers healthy.”
Two Rivers has 52 school buildings in the 20 school districts in its seven counties. He expects schools will resume a normal year next fall without masks, barring an unexpected outbreak of COVID this summer.
Declining tests
Eschliman noted that COVID-19 testing has dropped dramatically throughout the district.
Last summer, TestNebraska test sites opened in six of Two Rivers’ seven counties. By March, only three were left: Kearney County (Minden), Franklin County and Buffalo County, but by last week, only the Kearney site remained. It is open for an hour two mornings a week.
Minden’s testing closed two weeks ago.
“Franklin County wasn’t getting anybody asking for tests and it became a waste of resources,” Eschliman said.
The demand for tests also is dropping in medical clinics. In the past two weeks, Kearney Regional Medical Center and its Platte Valley Medical Group collected 36 and 38 COVID tests, respectively, down from the 50 tests weekly sought just six weeks earlier, said Josette McConville, infection prevention at KRMC.
She said the positivity rate for the past two weeks was just 8%, less than one-quarter of the 36% positivity rate of last November.
At Family Practice Associates, tests are averaging 62 a week now, far below the 110 a week of early March, according to Laura Meyers, clinic administrator. January’s positivity rate of 31.6% slipped to roughly 8% in April. It rose to 12.5% April 26-May 1, but that is still nearly two-thirds lower than the January figure.