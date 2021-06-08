Two Rivers COVID-19 statistics, Tuesday, June 8, 2021

TWO RIVERS PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT
- New cases in the past week: 6
- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,624
- Deaths in the past week: 0
- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120
- Number of people fully vaccinated: 34,649
- Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.6%
- Percentage vaccinated, by county:
Kearney: 49.1%
Buffalo: 47%
Franklin: 45.3%
Dawson: 44.1%
Gosper: 42.9%
Phelps: 41.9%
Harlan: 40.5%
STATEWIDE (as of 9 a.m. Tuesday):
New cases Monday: 37
Hospitalized patients: 54 (up seven from Monday)
Deaths in the past 24 hours: 3
Cases since 3/20/20: 223,685
Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,254
Nebraskans fully vaccinated: 44.1%
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
Schedule free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 12 and over through Two Rivers at trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.
Free vaccinations are also available at all area pharmacies. Check their websites or call for dates and times.