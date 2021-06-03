Two Rivers COVID-19 statistics, Thursday, June 3, 2021

TWO RIVERS PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT
- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,620
- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120
- Deaths in the past week: 0
- Number of people over age 11 fully vaccinated: 34,440
- Percentage fully vaccinated: 45.3%
- Percentage vaccinated, by county:
Kearney: 49%
Buffalo: 46.7%
Dawson: 43.7%
Franklin: 45.3%
Gosper: 42.6%
Phelps: 41.8%
Harlan: 40.4%
STATEWIDE (as of 9 a.m. today)
New cases Wednesday: 83
Hospitalized patients as of 9 a.m. Thursday: 62
Cases since 3/20/20: 223,517
Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,249
Deaths in the past week: 0
Nebraskans fully vaccinated: 45.3%
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
Schedule free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 12 and over through Two Rivers at trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.
Free vaccinations are also available at all area pharmacies. Check their websites or call for dates and times.