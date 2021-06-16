Two Rivers COVID-19 statistics for Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Two Rivers Public Health Department
- Number of people fully vaccinated: 35,431
- Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.6%
- Percentage of those over 64 fully vaccinated: 82%
- Percentage vaccinated, by county:
Kearney: 50.3%
Buffalo: 48.3%
Franklin: 45.7%
Dawson: 45.3%
Gosper: 43.3%
Phelps: 42.7%
Harlan: 41.4%
- New cases June 4-10: 8
- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,633
- Deaths in the past week: 0
- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120
Statewide (as of 9 a.m. Wednesday)
New Tuesday cases: 43
Cases since 3/20/20: 223,931
Hospitalized patients: 42 (up one from Tuesday)
Deaths Tuesday: 0
Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,258
Nebraskans fully vaccinated: 45.5%
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
Schedule free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 12 and over through Two Rivers at trphd.org, or vaccinate.ne.gov.
Free vaccinations are also available at all area pharmacies. Check their websites or call for dates and times.