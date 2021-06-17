 Skip to main content
Two Rivers COVID-19 statistics for Thursday, June 17, 2021
Two Rivers COVID-19 statistics for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Two Rivers Public Health Department

- Number of people fully vaccinated: 35,476

- Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 46.7%

- Percentage of those over 64 fully vaccinated: 82%

- Percentage vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 50.3%

Buffalo: 48.1%

Franklin: 45.9%

Dawson: 45.3%

Gosper: 43.3%

Phelps: 42.8%

Harlan: 41.4%

- New cases June 4-10: 8

- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,633

- Deaths in the past week: 0

- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120

Statewide (as of 9 a.m. Thursday)

New Wednesday cases: 29

Cases since 3/20/20: 223,960

Hospitalized patients: 38 (down four from Wednesday)

Deaths Tuesday: 0

Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,258

Nebraskans fully vaccinated: 45.6%

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

Schedule free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 12 and over through Two Rivers at trphd.org, or vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at all area pharmacies. Check their websites or call for dates and times.

