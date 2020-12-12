Two Rivers: COVID-19 slowing down here

HOLDREGE — The rate of growth of COVID-19 has generally slowed across the seven counties of the Two Rivers Public Health Department, Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers, said Friday.

Holdrege and Phelps counties have seen increasing cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, and rising cases in Loomis and Funk “warrant close attention and tracking,” Two Rivers said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the city of Kearney and Buffalo County have seen a slightly lower rate of increase, Menon added. There are more available beds in hospitals and intensive care units in the region than in past weeks, he added.

Two Rivers counties include Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Despite the downward trend, residents are still advised to exercise caution — wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid crowds, Menon said.