Two Rivers’ COVID-19 risk indicator hits all-time low level for first time

KEARNEY — The good news: Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly risk dial dropped to the green “low” level of risk for the first time since the dial was instituted last June.
The bad news: fewer people in the seven-county Two Rivers region are getting vaccinated. Nearly two-thirds of the population remains unvaccinated.
Those clashing conclusions were part of the weekly risk dial report from Two Rivers, which was issued Friday morning.
The risk dial drop reflects expanded vaccination coverage, decreasing COVID-19 case and positivity rates, testing utilization, and ICU and hospital bed utilization in the district over the last four weeks, Two Rivers said.
The positives:
- Fewer positive tests are being reported. In the past week, the rate for all tests conducted in Two Rivers’ seven counties fell below 1.5% for the first time in the past year.
- Fewer than 4% of tests conducted outside long-term residential facilities were positive for the first time since last July.
- Franklin, Gosper, Harlan and Kearney counties reported six cases or fewer in the past month.
- As of Monday, 43.5% of TRPHD’s population aged 16 years and older have been fully vaccinated.
But the report raises red flags, too, Two Rivers said:
- Fewer first doses of vaccine were given in the first two weeks of May since vaccinations became available in Nebraska in December, in spite of expanded age availability and wider vaccine availability.
- Only 33% of the Two Rivers population (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties) is fully vaccinated when infants, toddlers and adolescents are included. Vaccines are available for ages 12-15, but not for individuals younger than 12.
- The decline in persons getting first doses in Buffalo County is a concern, especially among those aged 16-29 years. The vaccination rate of Buffalo County greatly influences overall rates because it accounts for 45% of the Two Rivers population.
- Fewer than 20% of people aged 16-29 years are fully vaccinated.
- The rate of first doses in ages 16-29 slowed dramatically in May. With vaccines now available for children as young as 12, that will reduce overall vaccination rates.
Two Rivers offers free vaccines at the following sites next week:
- Amherst: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the fire hall
- Kearney: 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Two Rivers Public Health Department, 516 W. 11th St.
- Lexington: 1-7 p.m. Thursday at El Tropico, 201 E. Fifth St.
- Shelton: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday in the Two Rivers mobile vaccine trailer (no address given)
Vaccines are available at medical offices and pharmacies, including those inside drug stores. Visit their websites for more information.
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.