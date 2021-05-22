Two Rivers’ COVID-19 risk indicator hits all-time low level for first time

But the report raises red flags, too, Two Rivers said:

- Fewer first doses of vaccine were given in the first two weeks of May since vaccinations became available in Nebraska in December, in spite of expanded age availability and wider vaccine availability.

- Only 33% of the Two Rivers population (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties) is fully vaccinated when infants, toddlers and adolescents are included. Vaccines are available for ages 12-15, but not for individuals younger than 12.

- The decline in persons getting first doses in Buffalo County is a concern, especially among those aged 16-29 years. The vaccination rate of Buffalo County greatly influences overall rates because it accounts for 45% of the Two Rivers population.

- Fewer than 20% of people aged 16-29 years are fully vaccinated.

- The rate of first doses in ages 16-29 slowed dramatically in May. With vaccines now available for children as young as 12, that will reduce overall vaccination rates.

Two Rivers offers free vaccines at the following sites next week:

- Amherst: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the fire hall