Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial creeping back up
Two Rivers COVID-19 risk dial creeping back up

Risk dial, April 13, 2021
Two Rivers Public Health Department, courtesy

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial crept up slightly, but it remains in the moderate category. The dial was released late Friday.

Testing availability in Two Rivers through both TestNebraska as well as private facilities has dropped across all counties. Weekly tests are at their lowest rate since September, when regular testing in long term care facilities was first instituted.

Several reasons for the dial’s level are:

- Outbreaks of COVID-19 cases related to congregate living situations are currently being investigated.

- Positivity rates across the seven-county district have increased for tests conducted outside of residential facilities, although overall positivity rates are still below 10%.

- Patients in ICU and hospital beds account for about 5 percent of hospital admissions.

“We are monitoring new cases and tracing connected cases and potential contacts as before,” Aravind Menon, epidemiologist for Two Rivers, said.

