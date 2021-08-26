 Skip to main content
Two Rivers COVID-19 call opened to public Friday
KEARNEY – Starting Friday, Two Rivers Public Health Department will open its weekly clinical calls to the general public.

Held weekly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical calls were previously available to local clinicians and officials. But as COVID-19 cases rise again, they are being opened to the public, according to Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman.

The call will begin at 8 a.m. every Friday until further notice. Questions can be asked of Two Rivers officials during or after the call.

The link to join the call is: https://bit.ly/3yjkGHp

The password is: RmZIbmJLS0FueGVlL0pCcG1vWGdydz09

