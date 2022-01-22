Two Rivers counties in a dark chapter of COVID-19

KEARNEY — With some day care centers closing as COVID-19 spirals here, staff members at the Two Rivers Public Health Department is urging parents to be calm, and to be grateful.
“It’s distressing to parents when centers close, but the centers are doing the very best thing they can do to protect their children,” Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers, said Friday at Two Rivers’ weekly community call.
“Centers are taking real grief. Parents are threatening and berating them, and that is not fair. Take a breath. We have to make people running these programs make it as safe for everybody. The best thing we can do is to make sure to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” she said.
In the past week, Two Rivers has confirmed 1,037 cases in its seven counties. That’s the highest number of COVID cases since the pandemic began March 20, 2020. Nearly all are the omicron variant, which arrived in Nebraska in late December.
“The numbers of cases are so vast that it’s taxing our health care systems. When nursing homes start having cases, they have to close their doors, and that’s distressing,” Puckett added.
As cases soar, Brady Beecham, a Lexington physician and Two Rivers board member, said, “Too many people are saying, ‘Let me get COVID and get it over with, but that’s a dicey strategy.”
“This is a moving target. There are so many different chapters of COVID. The omicron variant is characterized by huge case numbers. It’s not as severe, but so many people are quarantined right now that our ability to be responsive is being limited,” she said.
“Get a vaccine. Even though omicron might be coming to the end, we don’t know what will come next. We didn’t think we’d still be dealing with COVID at this point, but we are, so we must use the strategies we have,” she said.
Hospitals filled
As of Tuesday, Nebraska has had 407,804 COVID-19 cases and 2,957 deaths since March 20, 2020. As of Dec. 31, Two Rivers has recorded 180 deaths. No numbers have been released since.
With COVID patients currently occupying nearly one-third of Two Rivers hospital beds, “this affects patients coming to hospital for other things,” Puckett said.
Hospital admissions have soared in the last 90 days. In the Two Rivers district — Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties — 47 people, including three children, currently are hospitalized with COVID, making up 30% of hospitalized patients. Ten COVID patients occupy ICU beds, and 12 COVID patients are on ventilators.
As of Friday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 25 COVID patients, a number not seen since late in 2020. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 14.
“Hospital bed availability is next to nothing,” Puckett said. That is complicated by reduced staffs in hospitals.
Statewide, 68 COVID patients enter hospitals every day, and 29 children were admitted to hospitals last week, Puckett said.
Risk dial
Two Rivers’ weekly risk dial is back up in the red “severe” range, the highest on the dial. It sat there for 14 weeks from mid-September until Dec. 23. It then dropped to the “elevated” range but kicked back up to the “severe” range Jan. 13.
Puckett said 40% of all COVID tests are positive this week, including 73 positive tests for staff members and residents in long-term facilities in the past week alone.
“The current COVID surge is growing more rapidly than any previous outbreaks, and it’s being driven by people age 50 and under,” Puckett said. The most positive tests are happening in the 20-50-year-old age group.
She also said that while children’s cases of COVID-19 are milder, numbers are higher than at any other time during the pandemic. She said some children are hospitalized for other reasons, but test positive for COVID in the hospital.
Anti-viral medication
U-Save Pharmacy at 3611 Second Ave. is the only site in Kearney that has molnupirabir, a new anti-viral given by prescription to patients who have been diagnosed with COVID. It can help lessen symptoms and keep them out of the hospital, said Eric Hamik, pharmacist/manager at U-Save.
Mulligan described molnupirabir as “a pill, like Tamiflu,” but so far, she said the region has only enough to prescribe to 80 people. Hospitals are getting allocations of monoclonal antibodies from the state every two weeks.
“We want more medications, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Deliveries are slightly unpredictable, and not quite what we had hoped for, but as soon as we get more, we will distribute more,” she said.
In addition:
— Puckett noted that as COVID-19 cases soar, many schools are again requiring masks. She said the CDC is getting testing supplies to schools, but only to those where masks are required.
— Americans now can order four free rapid antigen tests from the federal government (covidtests.gov). Results are available in 30 minutes.
— Check the CDC website (cdc.gov) for information about masks, travel guidelines and quarantine guidelines.
Learn about requirements for entering a different country and returning to the U.S. “There are a lot of strange things,” Puckett said. “All countries have their own rules.”
— Statewide, 67% of people age 12 and older have had at least one dose of the vaccine, while 61% of people are fully vaccinated. For those age 65 and up, 91% have been fully vaccinated statewide, but in Two Rivers, only 50% of the population is fully vaccinated.