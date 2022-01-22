Two Rivers counties in a dark chapter of COVID-19

KEARNEY — With some day care centers closing as COVID-19 spirals here, staff members at the Two Rivers Public Health Department is urging parents to be calm, and to be grateful.

“It’s distressing to parents when centers close, but the centers are doing the very best thing they can do to protect their children,” Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers, said Friday at Two Rivers’ weekly community call.

“Centers are taking real grief. Parents are threatening and berating them, and that is not fair. Take a breath. We have to make people running these programs make it as safe for everybody. The best thing we can do is to make sure to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” she said.

In the past week, Two Rivers has confirmed 1,037 cases in its seven counties. That’s the highest number of COVID cases since the pandemic began March 20, 2020. Nearly all are the omicron variant, which arrived in Nebraska in late December.

“The numbers of cases are so vast that it’s taxing our health care systems. When nursing homes start having cases, they have to close their doors, and that’s distressing,” Puckett added.