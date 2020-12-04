Two Rivers continues to raise risk dial

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department pushed its COVID-19 risk dial deeper into the red pandemic level Thursday.
The dial is moved every Thursday to higher or lower levels reflecting the status of COVID-19 in the seven-county Two Rivers area.
Hayley Jelinek, the emergency response coordinator at Two Rivers, said long-term trends seem to point toward rising case counts across all seven counties in the district, even though daily reporting of case numbers and test results has been disrupted in the past week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
This also explains why fewer cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week. Two Rivers reported 94 new cases Wednesday and 75 Tuesday, but only 34 Monday, 45 on Sunday and 42 Saturday. Those figures are far lower than the 100 new cases Nov. 25, 76 new cases Nov. 23 and 89 new cases Nov. 22.
Daily death counts are also on the rise, Jelinek said. Half of the 77 deaths in Two Rivers have occurred in the past six weeks, and 23 have been reported in the past 10 days, including five Tuesday and five more Thursday.
In addition, cases of COVID-19 have increased among people age 60 and older, and they are at higher risk of serious cases than younger people.
Two Rivers noted that there appears to be slightly fewer patients in ICU units and in COVID-related medical and surgical beds across the district’s hospitals in the past week, which corresponds to a statewide trend. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 30 COVID patients as of Thursday morning, which is the lowest number in a month. Numbers at Kearney Regional Medical Center remained relatively unchanged Thursday with 14 COVID patients.
The district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Two Rivers still strongly recommends wearing a mask in public, maintaining social distancing, frequent handwashing and avoiding large groups of people. For more information, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154.
