Two Rivers continues to raise risk dial

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department pushed its COVID-19 risk dial deeper into the red pandemic level Thursday.

The dial is moved every Thursday to higher or lower levels reflecting the status of COVID-19 in the seven-county Two Rivers area.

Hayley Jelinek, the emergency response coordinator at Two Rivers, said long-term trends seem to point toward rising case counts across all seven counties in the district, even though daily reporting of case numbers and test results has been disrupted in the past week because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

This also explains why fewer cases of COVID-19 were reported in the past week. Two Rivers reported 94 new cases Wednesday and 75 Tuesday, but only 34 Monday, 45 on Sunday and 42 Saturday. Those figures are far lower than the 100 new cases Nov. 25, 76 new cases Nov. 23 and 89 new cases Nov. 22.

Daily death counts are also on the rise, Jelinek said. Half of the 77 deaths in Two Rivers have occurred in the past six weeks, and 23 have been reported in the past 10 days, including five Tuesday and five more Thursday.

In addition, cases of COVID-19 have increased among people age 60 and older, and they are at higher risk of serious cases than younger people.