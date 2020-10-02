Two Rivers confirms case of COVID-19 at Axtell church

AXTELL – A person with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 was present at the Sunday morning service (Sept. 27) at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Two Rivers Public Health Department in Kearney asks anyone who was at the church at that time to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID for 14 days from the last time they were there.

Common symptoms of COVID are cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste and/or smell, or allergy-like symptoms.

- Wear a face mask when you are around others and are unable to socially distance.

- Clean and disinfect your home and other spaces you have occupied since that time.

- If you become symptomatic, free testing is available through Test Nebraska.com, or consult a medical provider.

Call two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org