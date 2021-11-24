Two Rivers community health nurse on the best treatment to combat seasonal affective disorder

KEARNEY — As days get shorter and darker, some human moods do, too.

Just in time for the holidays, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) occurs in about 5% of the U.S. adult population every year. People feel hopeless, irritable and lose interest in activities. They gain weight. A few even have thoughts of death and suicide.

The cure: Light therapy, physical therapy and doing something nice for someone else.

“This may be a difficult winter to get through,” said Susan Puckett, the community health nurse at Two Rivers Public Health Department. “This is the same as COVID fatigue syndrome.”

Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is a type of depression that usually starts in the late fall and early winter and goes away during the longer days of spring and summer.

Now, with the continued spread of COVID-19, managing symptoms may be more difficult. The worst months are typically January and February, Puckett said. It is more common in women, younger people and those living in the northeast part of the U.S. A person is more likely to have SAD if they or a family member have depression.