 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kearney Hub is partnering with Bruce Furniture & Floor Covering who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Two Rivers closes for the holidays

  • 0
Two Rivers Public Health Department

Two Rivers is located at 516 W. 11th St. in Kearney.

 MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB

China continues to grapple with a rise in COVID cases two weeks after the government relaxed most restrictions. Chinese authorities are rushing to boost the number of intensive care beds and health workers and increase medication supplies as the virus surges across the country. At least five deaths have been reported. Low immunity in the population has caused the virus to spread, with the health services and crematoriums coming under strain. FRANCE 24's Oliver Farry reports.

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St. will be closed Friday through Monday for the Christmas holiday, and Dec. 30-Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day.

For more information, visit trphd.org

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News