Two Rivers: Children need routine vaccinations year-round

KEARNEY – Along with offering COVID-19 vaccines, Two Rivers Public Health Department offers routine childhood vaccinations year-round. Two Rivers accepts all individuals, regardless of insurance status.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Appointments can be made by calling 308-233-3100, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p;.m. Friday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many children are behind on routine vaccinations. The American Academy of Pediatrics reminds parents that children should have regular checkups with doctors and dentists and maintain and update all vaccines.

For more information on what vaccines children need, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html.