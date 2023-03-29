KEARNEY — Starting Monday, Two Rivers Public Health Department at 516 W. 11th St. will change its hours to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Two Rivers continues to offer immunization clinics for flu, COVID-19 and more in its seven–county area. Upcoming dates and locations are:
- ALMA: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10 at the Johnson Community Center, 509 W. Main St.; childhood vaccinations, by appointment only. Call 888-669-7154.
- COZAD: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26 at 201 E. Eighth St. COVID-19 and flu shots.
- HOLDREGE: 4-6 p.m. April 19 at the City Auditorium, 715 Fifth Ave. COVID-19 and flu shots.
- KEARNEY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Monday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17; 5-7 p.m. April 17, by appointment only; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27. All at the Two Rivers office at 516 W. 11th St.
- LEXINGTON: 4-6 p.m. April 6. Flu shots for all ages; COVID-19 shots for six months and up. El Tropico, 200 W. 7th St.
Two Rivers can be reached at 888-669-7154 or trphd.org. For more information on the clinics, visit trphd.org and select "Events."