Two Rivers cautious as COVID cases tumble, but vaccine takers fall off

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases continue to tumble, Two Rivers Public Health Department remains cautious.

“We are not out of the woods,” Susan Puckett, community health nurse at the Two Rivers, said Friday.

New cases are down by more than 80%. This week, Two Rivers reported 175 new cases of COVID in its seven counties — Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps — compared to 1,172 new cases Jan. 19. Cases have been falling significantly every week ever since.

“Our risk dial moved down this week, but it’s still smack dab in the middle of the elevated level. Still, the test positivity rate is under 20% in every county, and it’s under 14% in Buffalo County,” she said. “There’s not a reason to celebrate yet, but it’s better. Definitely better.”

However, Two Rivers officials remain troubled because only 51% of people in Two Rivers are fully vaccinated, and even fewer have received booster shots. Nationwide, 64.3% of Americans are vaccinated, but not all have received boosters. “Vaccine rates have shown little difference in the past month,” Puckett said.

“Boosters do work, but it seems to be a lot of work getting them into arms,” she said. Anyone over age 12 is eligible for a booster, but only half of those eligible in this area have gotten one.

Puckett also said research urges that pregnant women be vaccinated for COVID. Mothers who have been vaccinated provide a 60% reduced risk of COVID hospitalizations in babies under six months. “People who are pregnant, or may become pregnant, or who are breastfeeding, should get vaccinated. Infants with COVID are at risk for respiratory failure and other life-threatening conditions,” Puckett said.

Dr. Brady Beecham, a Two Rivers board member, urged people to get vaccines. “While some people are very decided on this, there’s still a large group who just haven’t gotten around to being vaccinated or getting a booster. We have the evidence that vaccines can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Nationwide, January saw the highest number of COVID cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic began. Omicron remains the predominant variant.

Puckett said omicron, the predominant COVID strain currently, is extremely contagious. “The overall severity is lower, but the high volume of hospitalizations have strained the health care system,” she said.

Roughly 20 new cases of COVID are confirmed per day currently in Two Rivers. As in past weeks, the most positive tests are in people aged 20-29, followed closely by ages 30-39, and then ages 10-19. Lowest positivity rates are in age ranges 0-9, and 70 and older.

Despite fewer cases, Puckett COVID hospitalizations and vents are up this week. In the Two Rivers region, 15 patients in its 33 available staffed ICU beds are COVID patients. Also, 35 adults are hospitalized with COVID, and two more are waiting for COVID test results. No children are currently hospitalized with COVID. Twelve COVID patients are on ventilators.

The Food and Drug Administration released updated clinical considerations for vaccines, which call for four doses — two regular doses and two boosters — for some people:

n Pfizer: ages 5-11; one shot, a second shot after 21 days, a booster 28 days later.

n Pfizer: age 12+: one shot, a second shot after 21 days, a booster 28 days later, a second booster three months later

n Moderna: age 18+: one shot, second shot 28 days later, a booster 28 days later and a second booster three months later

n J&J age 18+: one shot, a Moderna shot 28 days later, and a booster shot two months later.

Boosters are especially recommended for people with high-risk conditions who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients undergoing treatment, certain organ transplant and stem cell transplant patients, people with active or untreated cases of HIV, and people who are being treated with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune systems.

Puckett also said the FDA is still testing COVID vaccines for children under age 5. “The dispute is whether kids need two or three shots. These kids do not get terribly ill for the most part, but no one likes to see a six-month-old or a two-year-old who is sick,” she said.