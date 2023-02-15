KEARNEY – Due to the predicted snowstorm, Two Rivers Public Health Department has canceled its mobile vaccine clinic set for 4-6 p.m. today (Feb. 15) at the Holdrege City Auditorium at 421 Grant St.
top story
Two Rivers cancels vaccine clinic due to predicted snowstorm
