Two Rivers administers record number of COVID-19 vaccinations in Kearney

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department administered 1,162 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its clinic at the Viaero Center Wednesday.

It is the largest vaccination clinic conducted by Two Rivers since innoculations began in late December. Approximately 1,100 appointments were scheduled, and the rest were walk-in appointments.

Von Lutz, clinical services supervisor and incident commander for the event, said, “We pulled a large number of resources together for this. Two Rivers is thankful for all of the efforts of the partners who contributed significantly to the success of the event.”

Vaccinations throughout the seven-county Two Rivers district have been increasing in recent weeks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of March 30, over 25 percent of Two Rivers’ vaccine-eligible population of 16 years of age and older have been fully vaccinated. This is significantly higher than the statewide average.

More than 66 percent of residents aged 65 years or more in Buffalo, Dawson, Phelps and Kearney counties have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 33 percent of all eligible persons in Kearney County have been fully vaccinated.