Two parties interested in buying Classic Car Collection

He said a rescue couldn’t come at a better time. Kearney’s struggling tourism industry needs to rebound from the crippling coronavirus pandemic that’s caused numerous event cancellations and cost thousands of hospitality jobs.

“We’re down about 30 percent — not as much as we had budgeted — but it really validates that the convention business is No. 1 for Kearney and it’s disappeared off the radar screen,” Jasnoch said.

The visitors bureau uses about $1.8 million in occupation and lodging taxes collected by the city and county to support various attractions and to recruit and assist events in Buffalo County.

Eliminating the car collection’s annual $250,000 drag on promotion dollars would leave more money to attract conventions, athletic events, wildlife enthusiasts and trade shows. Attendance at the car collection ranges from 8,000 to 13,000 annually.

Kearney and Buffalo County’s tourism industry ranks third in Nebraska behind Omaha and Lincoln, according to lodging and occupation tax collections.

Since 2011, the car collection has been housed on the east side of the Cabela’s building at 3600 U.S. Highway 30 East.