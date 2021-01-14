Two parties interested in buying Classic Car Collection

KEARNEY — The Classic Car Collection may not close after all.
Almost one year ago it was announced the 200-car attraction owed the Kearney Visitors Bureau $3.3 million and would close in May 2021 after selling off the cars to repay the visitors bureau.
With the 10-year anniversary just four months away, the leader of the Classic Car Collection Board of Directors said rescuers could be on the way.
“We are having spirited dialogue with a couple of promising prospects. I believe we’ll have some good news shortly,” said Brad Kernick, chairman of the car collection board.
Kernick said two parties have shown interest in purchasing the collection and keeping it in Kearney.
He said negotiations have entered a delicate stage, so he couldn’t provide additional details about the deal.
Like Kernick, Kearney Visitors Bureau Executive Director Roger Jasnoch limited his comments, but he acknowledged that the rescue could help square fiscal relations between the collection and visitors bureau, which has subsidized the car collection by $250,000 per year. In late February 2020 when the collection announced it would close in May 2021, the attraction owed the visitors bureau about $3.3 million.
That debt has grown to about $3.4 million, Jasnoch said.
He said a rescue couldn’t come at a better time. Kearney’s struggling tourism industry needs to rebound from the crippling coronavirus pandemic that’s caused numerous event cancellations and cost thousands of hospitality jobs.
“We’re down about 30 percent — not as much as we had budgeted — but it really validates that the convention business is No. 1 for Kearney and it’s disappeared off the radar screen,” Jasnoch said.
The visitors bureau uses about $1.8 million in occupation and lodging taxes collected by the city and county to support various attractions and to recruit and assist events in Buffalo County.
Eliminating the car collection’s annual $250,000 drag on promotion dollars would leave more money to attract conventions, athletic events, wildlife enthusiasts and trade shows. Attendance at the car collection ranges from 8,000 to 13,000 annually.
Kearney and Buffalo County’s tourism industry ranks third in Nebraska behind Omaha and Lincoln, according to lodging and occupation tax collections.
Since 2011, the car collection has been housed on the east side of the Cabela’s building at 3600 U.S. Highway 30 East.
Kernick, also one of the organizers of Kearney’s annual Cruise Nite festival, played a key role with the Classic Car Collection by establishing a relationship with the Elkhorn collector, Bernie Taulborg, who donated his cars to launch the collection in Kearney. Kernick became the chair of the car collection board, a post he still holds.
According to the agreement in which Taulborg donated his cars to the Classic Car Collection is a provision allowing the attraction to sell some of its autos to cover operating expenses. At the 10-year anniversary the entire collection can be sold.
One year ago the collection’s value was appraised at $4 million.
Making up the Kearney Visitors Bureau Board are Chairman Tim Mannlein, Vice Chairman Paul Younes, Treasurer Jackie Purdy, Ben Holl, Tammy Jackson, John Payne, Brad Kernick, Jonathan Nikkila and Bill McMullen.
Making up the Classic Car Collection Board are Chairman Brad Kernick, Vice Chairman Jeff Knapp, Ben Holl, Gene Beerbohm, Yvonne Dyle, Tammy Jackson, Jackie Purdy, Marv Dawes, Al Young and John Payne.
One year ago when the car collection’s closing was announced, Kernick said he was “personally devastated and heartbroken.”
Now that it’s possible that the collection might be saved, he said, “It makes my prayers worthwhile.”