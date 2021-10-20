Two nominees forwarded for the district court judge in Hall County

LINCOLN — The Judicial Nominating Commission for the district judge in the Ninth Judicial District has forwarded two names for consideration to Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Sarah A. Hinrichs of Hastings and Patrick M. Lee of Kearney are the two finalists for the position. Three laywers applied for the position.
The Ninth Judicial District consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Grand Island and Hall County.
The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Mark J. Young.
