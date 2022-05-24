Two named Kearney's ‘Emerging Young Professionals’

KEARNEY — Jordan Schnell of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Selena Beard of Central Community College were named Emerging Young Professionals this spring by the Kearney Young Professionals Network.

The awards, the first ever given by YPN, were presented at spring awards ceremonies at UNK and CCC.

Schnell is a high achiever in academics, work and extracurriculars. She designs promotional items and manages social media at the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development. A former winner of Big Idea Kearney, she serves as the vice president of the Cultivate student organization.

Her nominator described her as well-rounded, hardworking, detail oriented, strong in written and oral communication, and kind and fun to work with.

Beard is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, which recognizes academic achievement. An operating room assistant at CHI Health Good Samaritan, she plans to pursue her ADN and bachelor of science in nursing degrees.

“I would like to become more active in organizations and volunteer time to those in need or those with health care disparities, using my knowledge and experience that I have gained as a CCC nursing student,” she said.

Both Schnell and Beard will receive a free year of membership to Kearney YPN. The group, part of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, aims to empower future leaders.

“These awards directly impact Kearney YPN’s overall goal of attracting and retaining talent in the Kearney area business community,” event organizer Brandon Drozd said.

For more information, visit kearneycoc.org/kearneyypn.