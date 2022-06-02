Two more sentenced to jail time in Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — The attorney for an Oxford man claimed his client was repeatedly pressured into having sex with the minor girl in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

Jacob Putnam, 32, of Oxford was sentenced on Wednesday in Furnas County District Court to 30 days in jail with approved work release for misdemeanor child abuse. He was found guilty in March.

Judge James Doyle also placed him on 18 months of probation, and ordered him to serve 60 more days in jail after completing his probation. However, if Putnam doesn’t have any violations while on probation the jail time could be waived.

During Wednesday’s hearing Putnam’s attorney, Justin Daake of Oxford, told the court his client was repeatedly pressured by William “Billy” Quinn to have sex with the victim.

“He was placed in a bad situation and did something he immediately regretted,” Daake said.

Quinn was sentenced in June 2021 to 176.5 years in prison for 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of the then-15-year-old.

Daake said Putnam never sought out the victim for sex, and he “made a mistake because he wanted or needed work.” Daake said the incident happened once, and Putnam was remorseful and ashamed of his actions.

Putnam didn’t speak on his own behalf.

The incident took place one time, and the victim was over the age of 16.

A second man, Landon Hoffman, 23, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with approved work release for felony child abuse of the same girl in Putnam’s case. Doyle ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine and placed him on five years of probation.

Before sentencing special prosecutor Whitney Lindstedt of Curtis said Hoffman had at least two interactions with the victim when she was 15.

Hoffman’s attorney, Richard Calkins, said his client was introduced to the victim by Quinn through the social media platform Snapchat, and was under the impression the victim was 18 at the time of the incident. Throughout the investigation Hoffman was cooperative, Calkins said, and testified against Quinn.

A pre-sentence investigation showed that Hoffman was a low risk to re-offend, and Calkins asked Doyle to place him on probation.

A spectrum of defendants were involved in the sex trafficking case, Doyle said. While Hoffman may have been on the lower end of the spectrum, the victim was still only 15 years old, and Hoffman displayed poor judgment, Doyle said.

“(She was) taken advantage of by a lot of people including you,” Doyle said.

Rowdy Baxter, 64, appeared Wednesday in Furnas County District Court, also for felony child abuse of the same girl. However, the hearing was continued for medical reasons.