Two more men sentenced, convicted in conenction to Furnas County sex trafficking

BEAVER CITY — A 15th man has been sentenced in connection to an ongoing Furnas County sex trafficking case.

Rowdy Baxter, 64, was sentenced last week in Furnas County District Court to 90 days in jail and five years probation for child abuse. Baxter received 22 days credit for days already served, court records indicate.

The incident took place between July and September 2019 when the victim was 15 years of age.

Baxter pleaded no contest in May to two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. In exchange for his plea, one charge was dropped and the other was reduced to child abuse.

Also in the case, Brent Keslar, 40, of Oxford, pleaded no contest to child abuse in district court and was found guilty. He was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, and it was amended to child abuse.

The incident took place in July 2019 when the victim was 15 years of age.

Keslar will be sentenced in August.