Two more die of COVID-19 in Two Rivers district; 109 since March

KEARNEY — Two Dawson County women, one in her 70s and one in her 90s, have died of COVID-19.

The deaths were reported Thursday morning by the Two Rivers Public Health Department. That raises the death total to 109 since COVID record-keeping began March 20.

Two Rivers also confirmed 26 new cases of COVID, including 11 in Buffalo County, eight in Dawson County, four in Phelps County, two in Kearney County and one in Franklin County. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Harlan counties.

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had three, with none on ventilators.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,449 cases of COVID-19, with 8,233 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 662 new cases of COVID and 12 COVID deaths across the state Wednesday. There have been 188,784 cases statewide since March 20, with 727,526 people testing negative. The statewide death total is 1,917.