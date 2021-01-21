Two more die from COVID-19, Two Rivers reports

KEARNEY – A man in his 80s from Buffalo County, and a man in his 70s from Dawson County, are the latest deaths from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday.

The COVID death toll since March 20 is now 104.

Two Rivers had no information on new cases by publication time Thursday morning.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had 11 COVID-19 patients Thursday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had six, including one on a ventilator.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,290 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 8,025 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Due to maintenance issues and a system update, no updated statewide COVID-19 figures were available from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Thursday morning, 213,036 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against COVID have been distributed, and 115,080 shots have been given to health care workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. The first dose has been administered to 97,149 people; 17,931 people have received the second and final shot.